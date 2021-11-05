Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $8.08 on Friday, hitting $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,182. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.93. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 68,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

