Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV opened at $49.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

