Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

UNVR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,399. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,175,000 after buying an additional 291,499 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,081,000 after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

