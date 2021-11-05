Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 115.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. 16,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,147. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

