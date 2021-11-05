United Therapeutics Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $11.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.04.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $201.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

