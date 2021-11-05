United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

United States Cellular stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.57. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

