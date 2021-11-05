United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 110.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in United Bancshares were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

UBOH stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. United Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.