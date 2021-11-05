Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UN01. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.78 ($39.75).

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €38.99 ($45.87). 146,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 52 week low of €26.52 ($31.20) and a 52 week high of €39.25 ($46.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €33.05.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.