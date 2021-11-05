Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Cut by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Unilever were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $52.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.16. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

