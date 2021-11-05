Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Tops 1-Day Volume of $118,852.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $22.21 million and approximately $118,852.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00083513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00084616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00102616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.36 or 0.07287709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,094.46 or 1.00045614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.