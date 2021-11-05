Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UNBLF stock opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.87.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

