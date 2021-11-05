Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of UAA opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 138.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

