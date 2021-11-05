Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 77,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,029 shares.The stock last traded at $22.60 and had previously closed at $21.68.
The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.