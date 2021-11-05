Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 77,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,029 shares.The stock last traded at $22.60 and had previously closed at $21.68.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Under Armour by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

