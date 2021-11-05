UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 132 shares of company stock valued at $2,991. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UMH Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of UMH Properties worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

