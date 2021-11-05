UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of UFPT stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.96. 40,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The firm has a market cap of $488.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $71.17.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UFP Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.