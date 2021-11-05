UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BNCDY stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.21.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
