UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Nordson worth $35,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 51.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Nordson by 6.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $264.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

