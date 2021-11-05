UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $44.03 Million Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $44,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 373,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 253.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 74.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 244,064 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

