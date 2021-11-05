UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $42.02 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,604 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of News worth $42,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

