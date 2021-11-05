UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $40.05 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $40,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,639,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AOS opened at $77.86 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

