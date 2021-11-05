UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.06 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of MasTec worth $38,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. FMR LLC raised its position in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in MasTec by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $17,118,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MasTec by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

MTZ stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

