Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €45.70

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €55.40 ($65.18) to €45.70 ($53.76) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($82.35) to €62.00 ($72.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €74.00 ($87.06) to €72.00 ($84.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

