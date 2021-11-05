Tyson T. Abston Sells 1,870 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

