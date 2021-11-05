Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYRA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

