Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $525.00 to $580.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $539.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,730,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,604,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

