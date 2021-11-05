Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $2,700,650.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TYL stock opened at $539.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $549.08.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
