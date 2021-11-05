Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $2,700,650.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $539.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $549.08.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.