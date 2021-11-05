Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $182.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 35,425 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

