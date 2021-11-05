Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE TRQ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,926. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

