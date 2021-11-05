TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.53

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 22370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUIFY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TUI AG will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

