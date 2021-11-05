Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 37,665 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,665 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Adient were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

NYSE ADNT opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

