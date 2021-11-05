Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 25,880 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

