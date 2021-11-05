Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $777,000 Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,864 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.11% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

