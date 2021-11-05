Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 54.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

