TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.71. TSR shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 17,425 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 81.94% and a net margin of 7.52%.

In other TSR news, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $99,579.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,219.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TSR stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.09% of TSR worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

