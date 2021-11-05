Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trulieve Cannabis to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $62.25 to $68.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.03.

Shares of TCNNF opened at $24.23 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

