Truist Securities Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $90.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,368 shares of company stock worth $5,712,301. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

