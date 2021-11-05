Truist Securities Begins Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ANIP. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

ANIP opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

