Truist Securiti Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $27.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Shares of LH stock opened at $284.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.