Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.27.

OVV opened at C$44.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.43. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$50.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The firm has a market cap of C$11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.88%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

