Truist Raises Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $90.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $1,145,503.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $977,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,301 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 110.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after acquiring an additional 743,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3,163.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 205,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

