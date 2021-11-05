Truist Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $60.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Truist from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 208,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,967,163. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.