TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $346.70 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $346.70 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.84 or 0.00234908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

