Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.29 ($0.02). Approximately 331,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 233,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

