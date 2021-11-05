TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

