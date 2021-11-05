Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Trillium Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.90. 53,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after acquiring an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,776,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,866,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 831,082 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

