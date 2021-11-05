TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.44

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.44 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 4331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $867.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

