TravelCenters of America Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for TravelCenters of America in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.92. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $56.27 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $820.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.