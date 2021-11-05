Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $111,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

