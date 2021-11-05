Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$626.70 million.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

