Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 30th total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 778,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

